Hasan Minhaj gets a nod of approval after saying he is better looking than Dax Shephard

Hasan Minhaj has become the talk of town after earlier comments by the comedian started resonating with a colossal number of social media users.

An unearthed interview of the Patriot Act star came afloat where his comments about Hollywood actor Dax Shephard shone light on something people of colour in the entertainment business can relate to.

In December 2019, the star was interviewed by Vanity Fair while he was hooked to a lie detector. He was then asked whether or not Dax rating him a nine out of 10 made him feel uneasy.

"No, I think that he was going way too high," said Hasan.

He was then asked to rate Dax instead to which Hasan initially argued the question was “unfair.” However, a few moments later, he gave him a well-considered 6.57.

After being told the rating was a bit harsh, Hasan explained: "Dax is part of a thing where, in show business, there's this whole movement of approachable white dudes whereas with, like, men of color, it's like Idris Elba, Henry Golding, Zayn Malik, or you work in IT. There's no middle."

"You know how there's a whole class of white dudes, just like schlubby dudes who went to high school with me, but now made it in show biz? There no like that [for people of color]. You gotta have, like, the V-taper in your abs if you're gonna be Asian," he went on to say.

"You gotta be Daniel Dae Kim ripped. You can't ever have bread or cereal,” he went on to say.

He is then asked if he thinks he has better looks than Dax, and as he responds, the comedian doesn’t shy away from dropping truth bombs: "Yes, but I will not get the same opportunities that Dax does."