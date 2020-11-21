Prince Harry, Meghan Markle distanced from royal life due to Queen’s ‘strict’ rules: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly chose to leave royal life behind after Queen Elizabeth‘s strict’ rules for working royals became too much to handle.

This claim was brought forward after an Italian documentary series titled Ulisse, argued that the couple would never have had the option of refusing royal money in the first place.

The host for the documentary, Alberto Angela told Express UK, "For the exercise of her functions, the sovereign receives taxpayers' money from the Government. And it is not a few pennies. In 2019, Elizabeth got over £80 million for the operations carried out by the whole royal machine.”

Thus, "In short, the royals are really just high public officials, paid for their service. And Elizabeth has always been very strict with her family on this point - if you work for the kingdom well, otherwise no more public money. Just as it happened to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan after their decision to move."