Elsa Pataky looks stunning at 'birthday party' of Chris Hemsworth's mom

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Chris Hemsworth took to social media to pay tribute to his mother who turned 60th on Sunday.
The "Thor" actor posted multiple pictures with her mom on Instagram with a caption that read, "Happy 60th to the greatest mum on earth."
Meanwhile, the actor spent Sunday playing golf with his brother, Liam and his twin sons at a Bryon Bay golf range.
After sharing some clips from their game, the "Extraction" star shared a snap with his wife Elsa Pataky.
"The Fast and The Furious" star looked stunning while holding her drink, with her one hand resting on Hemsworth's shoulder.