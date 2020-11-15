close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 15, 2020

Elsa Pataky looks stunning at 'birthday party' of Chris Hemsworth's mom

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 15, 2020

Chris Hemsworth  took to social media  to pay tribute to his mother  who turned  60th on Sunday.

The "Thor" actor posted multiple  pictures with her mom  on Instagram  with a caption that read,  "Happy 60th to the greatest mum on earth."



Meanwhile,  the  actor  spent Sunday playing golf with  his brother, Liam and his twin sons at a Bryon Bay golf range.

After sharing some clips from their game, the "Extraction" star  shared a snap with his wife Elsa Pataky.

"The  Fast and The Furious" star looked  stunning while holding her drink, with her one hand  resting on Hemsworth's shoulder.

Latest News

More From Entertainment