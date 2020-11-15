close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 15, 2020

Keanu Reeves slammed over Matrix wrap party masked as a film shoot

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 15, 2020
Keanu Reeves left the public hopping mad after orchestrating an hours-long party

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, who is known far and wide as the most uncontroversial star in Hollywood, has found himself stuck in a puddle for a change.

The John Wick actor along with the rest of his cast and crew members from the upcoming film, Matrix 4, left the public hopping mad after orchestrating an hours-long party.

German tabloid Bild reported, per The Guardian, that the film’s cast and crew threw a party under the code name of ‘Icecream Teamevent’, attended by at least 200 people who came disguised as ‘extras’ to the Babelsberg film studios for the event held all through the night.

One attendee spilled the beans to the publication anonymously, saying: "The mood was exuberant. Everyone was given a corona PCR test in advance. Everyone needed to come wearing a mask but many people didn't wear them as the party wore on."

"No directorial instructions were given, there was no clapperboard and no one was filming,” they added.

It was further revealed that Reeves was also present for a period of the event, along with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant. 

