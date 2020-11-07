close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
November 7, 2020

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 3' photo leak is an accurate depiction of 2020

Sat, Nov 07, 2020
Tom Holland turned to his Instagram with a photo leak from the set of 'Spider-Man 3'

Rise and shine Marvel buffs! British star Tom Holland has dropped an exclusive look into the upcoming Spider-Man film, sending fans into a tizzy.

The actor, 24, turned to his Instagram with a photo leak from the set of the film and it’s a direct depiction of how most of us spent the year 2020.

Alongside the photo of him donning a Spidey suit, Holland wrote: Wear a mask, I'm wearing two..."

Wear a mask, I’m wearing two...

The same shot was also shared on the film’s official Instagram page, leading fans into believing that the upcoming superhero flick could reference the ongoing pandemic as well.

Back in October, Holland had shared a selfie video of him where he announced that he had landed in Atlanta for the film’s shoot.

"Okay, so we just landed in Atlanta and it's time for Spider-Man 3. Let's go!" he had said.

As of yet, the title of the film has not been made official but the project will bring back some familiar faces, including Zendaya’s MJ and Marisa Tomei as May Parker. Apart from that, Benedict Cumberbatch will be reprising his role as Doctor Strange as well. 

