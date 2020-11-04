Justin Timberlake leaves Biden volunteers squealing with joy after crashing Zoom call

American singer Justin Timberlake is continuing to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The Cry Me A River hit maker recently crashed a Zoom call and surprised a group of Biden volunteers in Philadelphia.

He reported the video of the call on his Instagram, in which he can be heard saying: “I just wanted to come on and tell you guys that you’ve got a huge fan in me.”

As soon as the singer joined the call, the volunteers were over the moon.

He went on to remind the attendees that their state of Pennsylvania will win big. “Your city, your state is going to be huge in this election.”

He also listened to the stories of a few volunteers about their involvement in Biden’s campaign and why they decided to support the former vice president.



“I always was told when I was young that the hardest work that you do is the work that nobody gets to see. I think that really is apropos to what you guys are doing behind the scenes for the campaign,” he said.