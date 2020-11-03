Queen Elizabeth was 'worried' when her two direct heirs met a setback

Queen Elizabeth was in great pain after her two direct heirs - Prince Charles and Prince William - contracted COVID-19, according to report.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed that the Queen was 'worried' for Charles and William and relieved that they suffered only minor symptoms.



The royals caught the virus after Boris Johnson fell ill, and at the time up to a thousand Britons were dying of Covid-19 each day and there had been more than 50,000 cases. It was the darkest time of the pandemic which caused panic within the family.

According to report, the priority was to keep the Queen shielded and safe, which was thankfully achieved. But she was in great pain and praying for the quick recovery of the people impacted by the pandemic.

It is being reported that the Duke of Cambridge kept his illness private as he did not want to alarm the public. But his diagnosis was 'no secret' among the royal family, an insider told Vanity Fair, adding that the second in line to the throne was 'not bedridden and actually coped pretty well'.

'My understanding was that [The Duke of Cambridge] was not bedridden and actually coped pretty well with the virus, working for most of the time he had it.'



The source close to the royal family also suggested the duke’s diagnosis was ‘no secret’ among the Firm but that Prince William didn’t want to worry the nation by going public with his illness.



William and Kate carried out their first royal engagement via video call to school children whose parents are working on the frontline on April 8.



Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continued to hold in-person engagements through the last week of March to show their support amid the coronavirus crisis.



The duke was treated by palace physicians and quarantined at the family home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk. His wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, did not fall ill or test positive for the virus, it is understood.