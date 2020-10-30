Prince Charles blames father Philip for disastrous marriage to Princess Diana

Prince Charles felt his father, Prince Philip, 'pushed' him to marry Princess Diana

Prince Charles failed marriage with Princess Diana was a highly public affair with the world bearing witness to how the two were a mismatch from the start.

The same sentiment was echoed by Prince Charles himself, who felt his father, Prince Philip, 'pushed' him to marry Diana.

According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, Charles blames his dad for disastrous marriage to the late Princess.

He writes in new royals book Prince Philip Revealed: A Man of His Century, "He [Charles[ told some of his friends that he felt pressurized into marrying Diana because Philip said, ‘You’ve either got to marry her or let her go. You can’t string a … young girl [along]. She’s only 19. You can’t string her along.'"

“And all the press is saying, ‘Oh, this is going to be the next queen.’ You’ve got to take a stand and say that this is not going to work, or you marry her," Seward continues.



“Charles … he was frightened of his father and he probably thought, ‘Well, OK. I’ll marry her if that’s what you want me to do.’”



The royal author also revealed how many of Diana's friends thought she was a better fit for Charles' youngest brother, Prince Andrew.

“I think some of Diana’s friends thought that Andrew would be more fun for her than Charles, because he was very much her age and he was full of fun and everything else,” Seward explained.

“But Diana wasn’t interested in Andrew. It was Charles she was interested in. She had been around the royal family ever since she was a little girl because her father and her family lived on the Sandringham Estate and her father was what’s called an inquiry to the queen. So, he sort of was in the royal household," he added.