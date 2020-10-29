close
Thu Oct 29, 2020
October 29, 2020

Jessie J shades ex Channing Tatum in cryptic message about ‘unhealthy love’

Thu, Oct 29, 2020

British singer Jessie J seems to have shared a cryptic message that signaled her relationship with her ex-boyfriend and American actor Channing Tatum.

The Price Tag singer, 32, turned to her Instagram and dropped a quote by British writer Jay Shetty about relationships and falling in love.

The quote read: “Too many of us put deadlines on love, timelines on success and then wonder why we don’t feel happy.”

“Emotions are not based on your age, it’s never too late or early, you’re exactly where you need to be,” it added.

She shared another passage on her Instagram Stories about unhealthy love and dysfunctional relationships.

“Unhealthy love is when two people expect each other to solve the others’ problems. Healthy love is when two people acknowledge and address their own problems with each other’s support,” it read.

This comes after Tatum and Jessie called it quits and confirmed their split on October 20.

