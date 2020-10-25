Julia Roberts lauds Jennifer Aniston as Kanye West fans criticise 'Friends' star

Jennifer Aniston has come under criticism for opposing Kanye West in the US presidential election.

But thousands of people including Hollywood star Julia Roberts praised the Instagram post of actress which drew criticism.

In the social media post, Aniston had heighted the importance of casting votes.

The "Friends" actress said she voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and urged her fans to cast their vote while keeping in view the issues their country is faced with.

She wrote a lengthy note which accompanied her picture, underscoring the need to cast the ballot in favor of right candidates.

Mentioning rapper Kanye West in her Insta post, the actress wrote, "It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible."

Hollywood star Julia Roberts was impressed by how aptly Aniston tried to convince her fans to vote for the right candidates.

"Beautifully and perfectly expressed," Julia wrote in the comments section.