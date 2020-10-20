Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal tie the knot

Pakistan's much-liked celebrities Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, the singer’s brothers Yasir and Uzair Jaswal confirmed the news on social media.

Both the stars shared a picture of their blissful moment, which seems to be captured from their Nikah ceremony, on social media.



However, Sana and Umair, who posted similar photos on Instagram with a sweet caption, did not specify the occasion. The couple was looking gorgeous in traditional outfits.



They posted a picture on their Instagram on Tuesday evening and wrote: "Alhamdullilah"



Umair’s brothers Uzair and Yasir Jaswal wasted no time to confirm the news as they took to their Instagram Stories and shared the pictures of the new couple.

Sana and Umair have been together for some time. The couple’s event reportedly took place at a hotel in Karachi.



Fans, friends and celebrities have started congratulating the couple and sending love their way.