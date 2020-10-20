close
Tue Oct 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 20, 2020

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal tie the knot

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 20, 2020

Pakistan's much-liked celebrities Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, the singer’s brothers Yasir and Uzair Jaswal confirmed the news on social media.

Both the stars shared a picture of their blissful moment, which seems to be captured from their  Nikah  ceremony, on social media. 

However, Sana and Umair, who posted similar photos on Instagram with a sweet caption, did not specify the occasion. The couple was looking gorgeous in traditional outfits.

They posted a picture on their Instagram on Tuesday evening and wrote: "Alhamdullilah"

View this post on Instagram

Alhamdullilah

A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official) on

Umair’s brothers Uzair and Yasir Jaswal wasted no time to confirm the news as they took to their Instagram Stories  and  shared the pictures of the new couple. 

Sana and Umair have been together for some time. The couple’s event reportedly took place at a hotel in Karachi.

Fans, friends  and celebrities have started congratulating the couple and sending love their way.

Latest News

More From Entertainment