Cardi B reconciles with Offset just a month after filing for divorce

Cardi B was seen getting intimate with Offset on her 28th birthday bash in Las Vegas amid divorce

Cardi B has shocked her fans after deciding to reconcile with husband Offset, a month after filing for divorce.



The US singer was seen getting intimate with Offset on her 28th birthday bash in Las Vegas amid divorce proceedings, sparking reunion buzz around.



Addressing the matter on an Instagram Live, Cardi confirmed she is back with Offset and revealed the reason behind this decision.

"It's hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I'm saying? It's really hard not to talk to your best friend," Cardi said in the live video. "And it's really hard to have no d—. And it's just like, I don't know."

In the video, Cardi B went on to address fan claims that she returned reconciled with Offset because she's 'materialistic' considering he gifted her a Rolls-Royce for her birthday.

"I do like material things," she admits, before adding, "What do y'all want me to do?"



Cardi then explained why issues between the two arise much too often.

"We're just really, really, really just typical two young motherf—rs that got married early," she said. "That's just what we are…. We're no different than y'all's dysfunctional ass relationships."