Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kept their Montecito date secret to avoid cameras in respect of locals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who enjoyed a cozy date night with friends Katharine McPhee and David Foster last week, paid whole respect to their new community of Montecito as they kept their outing secret to avoid cameras.

They were spotted enjoying a solo date in the laidback Santa Barbara area on earlier this month. No one even bothered them as the royals kept media away from the coverage in respect of locals.



In July, Meghan and Harry moved into their new nine-bedroom home in the picturesque seaside town, which lies about 100 miles north of Los Angeles.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who stepped down as senior royals earlier this year - recently moved from Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills to a mansion in Santa Barbara, but locals were said to not be very happy about the move in the start as paparazzi rushing to capture the snaps of the royals.



There are helicopters flying over four times a day to try and get the perfect shot of the couple and their 15-month-old son Archie whilst paparazzi are also on the ground, nearby their home and a local shopping centre.

The couple' new resident was also said to be attracting tourists to the area, with local shop owners were being asked if they had seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to reports.