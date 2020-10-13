Sir Elton John reportedly reveals he was afraid his wig would fly off during a concert in Australia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sir Elton John reportedly opened up about his fear, saying he was afraid that his wig would fly off as a major storm disrupted his concert in Australia back in January.
Sharing about his real fear, the singer revealed that he felt his wig was about to fly off when a storm disrupted his concert in Australia.
As per report, three people helped him to get off the stage during his concert in January.
A media outlet, reading from his autobiography on Instagram, reported: 'The 73-year-old singer recalled the show in Victoria’s Yarra Valley.'
He was reported to have said: "I found myself preoccupied by the challenge of attempting to play piano in the middle of the most torrential downpour I had ever experienced."
The star continued: "Then the gales started which turned the rain horizontal. I could hear screams in the crowd, there were picnic baskets and chairs in the air."
He added: "For the first time in my life I became incredibly conscious of the fact I was wearing a hairpiece."
"There seemed every chance that before the song was over someone in Tasmania was going to find themselves wearing my wig.”
Elton concluded: "It has been quite a year. My film, my farewell tour. And just when I thought my life could not get anymore unbelievable, I went and won an Oscar."