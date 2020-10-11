Elton John decides to write new chapter about feud with Sir Rod Stewart in his autobiography 'Me'

Sir Elton John will reportedly 'set the record straight' about his tiff with Rod Stewart in new chapter for his autobiography 'Me'.

The 73-year-old rocker fell out with Rod after the 'Maggie May' hitmaker poked fun at Elton’s decision to do a farewell world tour and the biopic made about him, Rocketman.

Elton reportedly has decided to address his tiff in his own words that what went on between the two iconic singers.

A media outlet, citing a source, claimed that Rod's personal criticism of his recent successes has crossed a line beyond their usual friendly rivalry.

Elton did not want to go public as he reportedly made attempts to contact his old friend Rod directly to clear the air. But, his requests went unanswered, so Elton decided to set the record straight with this new chapter in his autobiography.

On the other hand, Rod Tuesday claimed he had tried to reach out to Elton to heal their rift, only for this to be ignored.

Elton reportedly claimed he never received any attempt at an olive branch from his former friend.