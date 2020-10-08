close
Thu Oct 08, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 8, 2020

Justin Bieber and Hailey pose for a magazine to mark their anniversary in style

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 08, 2020

Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Baldwin have set the internet ablaze with their  latest styling session  with a fashion magazine.

Both the stars set pulses racing as they   posed for some smashing images for Vogue Italia's  October issue to mark their anniversary in style.

In the pictures from the shoot,  the lovely couple  showed off their passionate chemistry  to prove  that they   are still in the honeymoon phase.

Hailey rocked red mini dress  with high-heeled shoes for the steamy pictures with her shirtless husband.

Previously, the 23-year-old  model revealed it's not always easy being in the international limelight with her husband, saying: "It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, lived under the eyes of all."

