Justin Bieber and Hailey pose for a magazine to mark their anniversary in style

Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Baldwin have set the internet ablaze with their latest styling session with a fashion magazine.

Both the stars set pulses racing as they posed for some smashing images for Vogue Italia's October issue to mark their anniversary in style.

In the pictures from the shoot, the lovely couple showed off their passionate chemistry to prove that they are still in the honeymoon phase.



Hailey rocked red mini dress with high-heeled shoes for the steamy pictures with her shirtless husband.



Previously, the 23-year-old model revealed it's not always easy being in the international limelight with her husband, saying: "It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, lived under the eyes of all."