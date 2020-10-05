Millie Bobby Brown recalls ‘devastating’ rejection for ‘Game of Thrones’ role

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
British actor Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame through the Netflix original series Stranger Things and became a hit across continents.
However, the 16-year-old, has already seen her fair share of setbacks in her brief career as an actor, as she dished the details during a recent interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Fallon asked the Enola Holmes star about her rejections, saying: “I feel like you do get a lot of noes before you get a yes.”
She then went on to recall how before Stranger Things, she was auditioning for “anything really.”
“I then auditioned for Game of Thrones and I got a ‘no’ for that. That’s kind of when I was like, ‘Oh, this is really difficult’ and um, I guess I really wanted that role.”
Brown further revealed how her audition for the sci-fi fantasy drama was one of the “last go’s” at acting: “I auditioned and two months later they got back to us and said, ‘Hey we’d love to Skype with you’ and I Skyped with them, and the rest is history.”