Millie Bobby Brown recalls ‘devastating’ rejection for ‘Game of Thrones’ role

British actor Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame through the Netflix original series Stranger Things and became a hit across continents.

However, the 16-year-old, has already seen her fair share of setbacks in her brief career as an actor, as she dished the details during a recent interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon asked the Enola Holmes star about her rejections, saying: “I feel like you do get a lot of noes before you get a yes.”

She then went on to recall how before Stranger Things, she was auditioning for “anything really.”

“I then auditioned for Game of Thrones and I got a ‘no’ for that. That’s kind of when I was like, ‘Oh, this is really difficult’ and um, I guess I really wanted that role.”

Brown further revealed how her audition for the sci-fi fantasy drama was one of the “last go’s” at acting: “I auditioned and two months later they got back to us and said, ‘Hey we’d love to Skype with you’ and I Skyped with them, and the rest is history.”