Biden supporters want him to treat next debate like Eminem did in the final rap battle in '8 Mile'

Shady Records' viral meme showing Joe Biden rapping Eminem track during the first presidential debate has won hearts of the Democrats.

The funny video of Biden is doing the rounds on social media, with users praising Eminem's label for coming up with a such great idea.

Several users said it was the way Biden should have treated the first debate with President Donald Trump.

"I would like Biden to treat the next presidential debate like Eminem did in the final rap battle in 8 Mile and just put it all out and make Trump speechless," said a Biden supporter but wondered whether Trump would even let him speak.

President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus two days after the debate.

During the debate, he had mocked Biden for wearing mask to protect himself against the disease.



