Aldis Hodge gears up to enthrall fans as Hawkman in Dwayne Johnson’s 'Black Adam'

Aldis Hodge is all set set to mesmerise fans as he took on the role of Hawkman in Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming DC film 'Black Adam'.

The actor, who recently starred in The Invisible Man, has decided to play the big role in the much-awaited project.

Though he has been reimagined as different incarnations throughout DC Comics' history, the Black Adam version of Hawkman will be Carter Hall, an archaeologist who discovers that he's the reincarnation of an ancient Egyptian prince.



He sports large artificial wings and a harness made out of an alien element known as ‘nth metal’, which allows him to fly.



As well as his recent turn in The Invisible Man, Hodge has appeared in 'Straight Outta Compton', 'Hidden Figures', 'The Walking Dead' and 'Black Mirror'.



Johnson will take on the role of the titular character in Black Adam, and recently gave fans a first look at the movie in a teaser trailer filled with concept art at the DC FanDome event.



The trailer also gave fans a rundown of Black Adam’s history from slavery to freedom, which the actor elaborated on in a separate Instagram post.

