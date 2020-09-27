Did you know, Jennifer Aniston broke Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Instagram record?

Jennifer Aniston, whose debut Instagram record for the fastest time to reach one million followers was shattered by veteran British naturalist David Attenborough, had earlier broken the same record of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last year.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have stepped down as senior royals earlier this year, made their Instagram debut with a joint @sussexroyal account and racked up a million followers in five hours and 45 minutes in April 2019.

Later in October 2019, the Friends star joined the photo-video sharing app and achieved the milestone within five hours and 16 minutes.

Currently this record is owned by British naturalist David Attenborough.



David Attenborough, 94 made his debut recently with a video of himself and hit one million followers in four hours and 44 minutes.

According to Guinness World Records, “the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram is 4 hr 44 min, and was achieved by Sir David Attenborough (UK), on 24 September 2020.”

Sir David Attenborough explained his move to Instagram by recording a piece to camera, he said: “I am making this move and exploring this new way of communication to me because, as we all know, the world is in trouble . . . Over the next few weeks, I'll be recording messages to explain what the problems are and how we can deal with them”.