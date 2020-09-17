close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 17, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly's three new songs won't be part of 'Tickets to My Downfall'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 17, 2020

Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly has teamed up with  Yungblud to record three new songs,  days before releasing his new album "Tickets to My Downfall".

According to the singer, the songs would be released later this year.

The singer and actor spoke about the collaborations in a conversation with Rock Sound.

He said, "There’s three tracks [with Yungblud]. They are so fire,”. MGK said the tracks wouldn't be part of his new album due to “personal reasons”.

“It’s because one had a feature that we’re trying to blend together, I listened to it again for the first time in a long time the other day and almost regretted not putting the energy into figuring it out earlier because I wish this song was on the album,” he was quoted as saying.

