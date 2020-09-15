Meghan Markle's unexpected remarks about 'hot 'Suits' co-stars exposed

Meghan Markle was a full-time actress working in the entertainment industry before embracing her life as a royal.

With her wedding with Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan had to bid farewell to her acting career and more importantly her iconic role as lawyer Rachel Zane on TV drama Suits.

When she was still acting, Meghan made remarks about how it feels to work with 'hot castmates' on the Netflix series.

In unearthed accounts, the Duchess explained to Yahoo Life in 2015 about how it's like to “have hot guys with you all the time."

The question was posed to her by her friend Joe Zee, who added, "Is it hard to work with all of that hotness?”

Meghan let out a chuckle before proceeding to answer, "I mean, how do you even answer that? No. Absolutely not. It’s one of the job perks, right?”

The former actress deviated from the topic stating that her character had “the best wardrobe you could ever imagine” and admitted to “borrowing things, here and there."

She continued, “There’s a Tom Ford skirt and I think, ‘If Rachel can wear that on Tuesday as a paralegal, then I can certainly borrow that for a Valentine’s date!’ It’s pretty fun

Meghan felt that she and her character’s dress senses had “morphed together” over time and that it had made her more adventurous.

She said, “They have completely… Once you have been invested in the character for that long there starts to be a bit of an overlap.

“I like to look polished and put together but there is always going to be an effortless quality of it being from LA," she added.