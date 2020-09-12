Michael Jackson and other celebrities who almost died in 9/11

A number of celebrities also narrowly escaped death at the hands of the hijackers

As many as 2,977 people lost their lives in the tragic 9/11 incident that shook the globe.

On that harrowing day, a number of celebrities also narrowly escaped death at the hands of the hijackers due to sheer fortune.

Michael Jackson was one of the stars who could have died in the tragic incident if it wasn’t for his mother.

The Billie Jean hit maker was due to attend a meeting atop the World Trade Center but had overslept as he stayed up late talking to his mother, Katherine and sister, Rebbie, the previous night.

Jermaine Jackson made the revelation in his biography, titled, You Are Not Alone: Michael: Through a Brother’s Eyes.

“Thankfully, none of us had had a clue that Michael was due at a meeting that morning at the top of one of the Twin Towers,” he wrote.

“We only discovered this when Mother phoned his hotel to make sure he was okay. She, Rebbie [Jackson] and a few others had left him there around 3am. 'Mother, I’m okay, thanks to you. You kept me up talking so late that I overslept and missed my appointment,’” he told his mother.

Gwyneth Paltrow was another celebrity, who while not directly being affected, had helped save the life of a fan. She went through her life-changing moment when Lara Lundstrom Clarke who worked at World Trade Center, had rollerbladed across Gwyneth’s car and was so star struck that she paused for a while just to stare at her.

Owing to that, she missed her train to work and was eventually saved from the tragic incident that followed.

Former member of the British royal family, Sarah Ferguson also had appointments of visiting her charity, Chances for Children, located on 101st floor of the building. However, her interview with Matt Lauer came up and eventually saved her life.

Creator of Family Guy, Seth MacFarlane had to catch the same ill-fated flight but was saved due to a hangover as he missed his flight and had a mix-up with the timings.

“I was booked on that flight and I was drinking the night before and hung over and I missed the plane by about 10 minutes. It was a very close call for me," he said.