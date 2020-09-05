Caitlyn Jenner believes her gender transitioning did not break marriage with Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner, previously known as Bruce Jenner, underwent a massive gender transition after her marriage broke down with Kris Jenner.

The former Olympian was struggling a lot with her gender identity during relationship with Kris.

However, she does not think that was the reason behind their divorce.

Reflecting on why the former couple parted ways, Caitlyn said on Rob Lowe‘s Literally! podcast, "After 23 years, Kris and I went our separate directions. My identity … it was not a big part of us separating. There was so many other bigger issues out there.”

She recalled, "My frustration with myself led her to be a little bit shorter with her near the end.”

“Then all of a sudden, we didn’t have any issues. You know, we just, you know, it was calm," Caitlyn added.

Kris and Caitlyn's divorce got finalised in 2014, after which they pursued different paths.

“She even found the place, she decorated the place, she did everything in Malibu,” the I Am Cait alum revealed. “And she said, ‘I want you to feel comfortable.’ And that was it, you know?”

While talking about her gender image, Caitlyn recalled the early days of her struggles admitting that as a child she was “never comfortable with my identity.”

She went on to add that transgender “wasn’t even a word” when she was growing up in the ’50s and ’60s.

“So, I found ways to just distract myself from those feelings,” Caitlyn said.