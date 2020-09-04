'The Godfather' part 3 will have a new ending

The final movie of "The Godfather" trilogy is coming back with a new ending.

According to reports, director Francis Ford Coppola would complete the story as he and Mario Puzo had originally planned.

Talking to Variety, Cappola said of the new cut, "For this version of the finale, I created a new beginning and ending, and rearranged some scenes, shots, and music cues. With these changes and the restored footage and sound, to me, it is a more appropriate conclusion to The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II and I’m thankful to Jim Gianopulos and Paramount for allowing me to revisit it."

"The Godfather" movies are based on Mario Puzo's novel of the same name.

'The Godfather III' stars Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire, and Andy García, Eli Wallach, Joe Mantegna, Bridget Fonda, George Hamilton, and Sofia Coppola.