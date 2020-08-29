close
Sat Aug 29, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 29, 2020

Amber Heard falls in love with Turkey

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 29, 2020

Amber Heard is back to work after spending holidays in Turkey. The Hollywood starlet was in Turkey after recording her testimony in Johnny Depp's case against a British tabloid in London.

The Aquaman actress gave evidence in favor of the tabloid which was sued by Depp for calling him a 'wife beater'.

Following the trial, she went to Turkey to spend quality time. During her vacations in Istanbul, she was also sported wearing a Muslim headscarf.

From the pictures and the captions accompanying her Instagram posts, it appeared that she had fallen in love with Istanbul.

Before leaving the country, Amber Heard shared a picture from Istanbul and conceded that it was "so hard to say goodbye".

Check out her latest post:

View this post on Instagram

So hard to say goodbye.... I love Turkey so much

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on



