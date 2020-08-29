Liam Payne and girlfriend Maya Henry to tie the knot in 2021

The sound of hearts breaking has been echoing all over the internet as yet another member of One Direction seems to have found 'the one.'

Liam Payne finally popped the big question in front of his girlfriend Maya Henry, and as signally by the massive rock around her ring finger, it appears the singer’s ladylove has uttered a definite yes.

Us Weekly reported that the extremely private couple are likely to tie the knot in 2021 as they were recently snapped heading out for dinner where Henry was seen wearing an engagement ring.

The former One Direction member had last been in a serious relationship with singer Cheryl Cole as they dated from 2016 to 2018 and are also parents to a three-year-old son named Bear.