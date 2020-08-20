Prince Harry’s visa issues may send him back home to the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have begun their new lives in their luxe new mansion in Santa Barbara after exiting the royal family.

However, a myriad of hurdles have seem to now be coming in their way with experts claiming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have to separate temporarily in the future.

Angela Levin, famed royal commentator and author, spoke about the couple’s possibility of returning to the United Kingdom after their dramatic exit, during an interview with talkRADIO’s Mike Graham.

And while Levin reiterated that Meghan might never consider moving back, Harry may eventually be coerced to owing to his visa issues.

She added that she hopes the duke would return for the sake of his loved ones back home.

Graham then chimed in, saying: "Omid Scobie the other day gave another interview in which he said Meghan and Harry want to come back to the UK to carry out their charitable work. He has clearly been instructed to say that by her.”

Levin then went on to state the difficulties that the couple would face regarding their return, as she said: "It would seem that Meghan Markle has said she absolutely doesn't want to come back because she had such a horrid time.”

"It was ghastly in every way, she even said she gave up her life for it and what a waste of life it has been. Of course it was only just over two years so she has got plenty left."

"I think Prince Harry might come back. Harry will need to because of his visa, he cannot stay there indefinitely. There is the issue of citizenship and there is a lot of tax implications, but he might very well come back,” she added.