Jennifer Aniston aiming to waltz right into her 100s through her healthy lifestyle

America’s beloved Jennifer Aniston has not just been garnering praise for her power-packed presence on screens but also for being an inspirational icon when it comes to other life choices as well.

The Friends actor — known for being fit as a fiddle at 51 through her health choices — spoke to LA Times about her lifestyle and routine and how she aims to waltz right into her 100s living life to the fullest.

“I look at my dad, who just turned 87, and he is Greek — stubborn, fabulous, all those things from that generation — but, you know, I think they could be a little healthier. He’s going to be so mad at me,” she said.

“You know, my mom, c’mon, none of you guys took care of yourselves. But they didn’t know any better. And now we know. So what’s our excuse?”

“It’s about just knowing what you put inside your body, exercising — my father, never, ever — they didn’t know you could keep your bones strong, never mind being fit and fitting into a size-whatever,” she said during the interview.

“I’m going to be in my 80s or 90s or maybe now even my 100s at this rate, and I don’t want to be wheeling around. I would like to be vibrant and thriving,” she added.