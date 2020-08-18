Liam Hemsworth 'finally understands' why his family was against Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’s marriage came to a bitter and crashing halt last year after which the former's family publicly expressed their disapproval of her on more than one occasion.

According to a report by HollywoodLife, the 30-year-old Hunger Games actor has finally realized why his family was against the idea of him being with the Wrecking Ball singer all these years.

“Liam felt like Miley aired their issues out to the public while he kept it quiet and went to Australia to be with his family,” a source spilled to the outlet.

“His family is very private, very reserved and it took awhile for them to get used to Miley being so out there. It took a long time for them to come around to their relationship,” the insider added.

“They’ve done a lot of talking to Liam during this divorce about their feelings and he’s listened and is seeing what they’ve been saying all these years,” it was revealed further.

“It’s safe to say they both are not the biggest fans of one another and did not end on good terms because they were both so upset. There’s no reason for them to still talk and it’s painful.”

“They still have several mutual friends but have not communicated at all for quite some time. They both see the break-up differently and handled things differently as well,” added the source.

The grapevine went on to explain further: “Miley and Liam didn’t end on positive terms and do not think highly of each other. They saw the way the relationship ended differently but were both truly heartbroken. They were each other’s first real loves.”