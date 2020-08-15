‘Ertugrul’ star Celal Al wishes Pakistani fans in Urdu on Independence Day

‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL greets Pakistani fans in Urdu on Independence Day

Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdul Rehman Alp has greeted his Pakistani fans on 74th Independence Day in Urdu language.



Celal, who portrays the role of Abdul Rehman Alp in Turkish historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi turned to Instagram and shared a video wherein he could be heard wishing his Pakistani fans on Independence Day.

In message in Urdu laungauge, Celal says “Mere Pakistani Behn Bhaiyo, Apko Youm-e-Azadi Pakistan Mubarak ho. Shuhada-e-Pakistan ko mera salam. (My Pakistani brothers and sisters, I wish you a very Happy Independence Day. Also Salam to the martyrs of Pakistan).”

He went on to say, “Apka brother mulk Turkey or Turk awam hamesha apky shana ba shana khary hai (Your brother country Turkey and its people always stand by you).”

Abdul Rehman also captioned the endearing post in Urdu and Turkish languages to greet the Pakistani fans.

He also wrote in the comment section, “Dil Dil Pakistan.”

“Pakistan Zindabad (Long Live Pakistan),” Celal further said in the video clip he shared in his Instagram story.