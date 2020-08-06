Top investigator to probe Sushant Singh's death

India’s federal investigative agency will probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, its top prosecutor said on Wednesday.



The actor was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14 which police termed an “accidental death”.



Local media said Sushant was found hanging from the ceiling and described his death as a suicide. His death has triggered heated debate and conspiracy theories on social media.

On Wednesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Indian Supreme court that the federal government had approved a request from the government of Bihar to turn the inquiry over to the federal investigation agency.

Rajput, a TV actor who came from a middle-class family, was a rare outsider who found success in Bollywood, an industry known for being insular and long dominated by several families.



In the days after his death, several industry insiders, including actress Kangana Ranaut, accused Bollywood of pushing Rajput to the emotional brink by denying him acting opportunities.