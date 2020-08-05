Ellen DeGeneres's Hollywood pals break silence as she gets ostracized

Stars have started to show solidarity with the once-revered and now-contentious, Ellen DeGeneres

Some celebrities are finally starting to step forth to address the Ellen DeGeneres debacle and show support for the comedian as her empire crumbles to the ground.

While Scooter Braun’s was the lone supporting voice in the midst of overwhelming criticism, other stars have started to join him in showing solidarity with the once-revered and now-contentious talk show host.

Katy Perry

Turning to Twitter, the singer defended the comedian and wrote: “I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow.”

“I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow.”

Nacho Figueras

The polo star defended DeGeneres on his Instagram as he wrote: “Everyone loves her because that is who she is. She makes the world a better place for millions of people everyday and we cannot hit her because something may have not been perfect.”

“No one is perfect, and we cannot control everything. So I stand for you my friend and I challenge all the amazing people that know you and call you a friend to say who you are.”

Kevin Hart

The fellow comedian stood up for DeGeneres, as she once did during his fall from grace after accusations of homophobia were placed on him.

“It’s crazy to see my friend go through what she’s going through publicly. I’ve known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day one.”

“This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and experiences. It’s simply to show what my experience has been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen,” he added.

Diane Keaton

The Academy Award-winning star took a stand for DeGeneres, saying on Instagram: “I ALWAYS ENJOYED MY VISITS TO THE ELLEN SHOW. I’VE SEEN HOW THE AUDIENCE EXUDES HAPPINESS AND GRATITUDE. SHE GIVES BACK TO SO MANY INCLUDING ME.”

Jerry O’Conell

O’Conell reported Portia de Rossi’s Instagram post and wrote: “Love Ellen and Portia. Always have. Always will.”

Portia de Rossi

The comedian’s wife also broke her silence as she wrote on Instagram: “To all our fans … we see you. Thank you for your support.” She shared a graphic with the words “I Stand By Ellen,” written over it.

Scooter Braun

The celebrity manager was one of the first few stars to step forth to defend the comedian. He tweeted that DeGeneres was “a kind, thoughtful, courageous human being who stands for what is right and highlights on her show the best of us.”

“I know first-hand how she helps so many when we are watching and when we are not. She isn’t about what is popular, she is about what is right. Sending love to Ellen today.”