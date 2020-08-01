KJ Apa recounts harrowing account of head injury while shooting ‘Songbird’

Riverdale’s KJ Apa left fans shocked when he took to Instagram and recounted his experience with a gruesome head injury on the sets of Songbird.

The 23-year-old actor told his followers of the experience, claiming, “I split my head open yesterday.” The post included two pictures in total.

With a caption titled, ‘stunts’ the upload contained a total of two pictures. The first picture showed KJ Apa sporting goofy grin as he sat down shirtless to receive first aid treatment. While the next picture in the galley was of him holding up an orange T-shirt that had blood splatters across the collar or the shirt.

This is not the first time KJ Apa got injured on set, just last weekend the actor posted a video of himself getting a “shard of metal” out of his eyeball that “got stuck.”



The video in question featured a frazzled KJ Apa having a swarm of concerned crew helping him get the shard out which was clearly “stuck on there, bro.” Although he tried very hard to remove the shard himself, the actor got concerned because, "It's really stuck. I'm not trying to do that. I'm not trying to do this right now….I have to work tomorrow."

As the video ends fans see the actor almost bursting into tears as concerned voices in the background tell the actor that he now has a ‘hole’ in his eye and will need antibiotics for it.