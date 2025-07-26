Mark Hamill gets candid on ‘The Long Walk’ casting and acting retirement

Mark Hamill on 'The Long Walk'

The Long Walk, the much-anticipated adaptation of Stephen King’s novel made a bold first impression at San Diego Comic-Con, where the first 22 minutes of the film premiered alongside a new red-band trailer.

Cast members including Mark Hamill, David Jonsson, Tut Nyuot, and Garrett Wareing appeared for a panel discussion following the exclusive debut.

Based on King’s 1979 novel, written when he was just 19, the dystopian thriller is set in an authoritarian America.

The plot follows 50 young men forced into a brutal contest where they must walk continuously at a minimum pace of three miles per hour, or face deadly consequences.

Hamill takes on the role of the Major, a commanding military figure who oversees the event and delivers harsh marching orders.

Reflecting on the role during the panel, Hamill shared how the character reminded him of his youth in Japan, where he observed similarly intimidating authority figures on U.S. military bases.

“I said, ‘I know who this guy is: I’ve seen him firsthand,’” Hamill said to Variety, recounting the harsh treatment soldiers endured, including disturbing punishments. “Like if you vomit, they force you to eat it. It’s horrible.”

This project is part of Hamill’s continued shift into darker, more complex characters, a departure from his iconic portrayal of Luke Skywalker.

He admitted that he nearly stepped away from on-camera acting entirely in 2019.

“I said to my agent, ‘You know what? I’m not motivated anymore. I think I’m gonna just sort of retire and just do voice over.’ And the only people that rejected were my agent and my wife, because, you know, it’s good to have me out of the house.”

Hamill credits filmmaker Mike Flanagan with reigniting his passion for acting.

After being cast in The Fall of the House of Usher, where he played an amoral, sociopathic lawyer, Hamill found himself energized again.

“What a turnaround!” he said, reflecting on the unexpected jumpstart to his career. With The Long Walk now on the horizon, it’s clear that Hamill isn’t slowing down anytime soon.