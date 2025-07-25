'The Devil Wears Prada 2' heats up with new cast additions

The highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is gaining momentum with exciting new cast additions.

Patrick Brammall, known for his work on Colin From Accounts and Evil, is joining the film as the new love interest for Anne Hathaway's character, Andy Sachs. Brammall's character is expected to be well-liked by audiences, unlike Andy's previous boyfriend, Nate, played by Adrian Grenier in the original film.

Grenier's character, Nate, was often deemed the "real villain" of the 2006 movie due to his unsupportive approach to Andy's journalism career. In contrast, Brammall's character is intended to be more endearing.

"All those memes that came out were shocking to me," Grenier said in a 2021 oral history interview. "It hadn't occurred to me until I started to really think about it, and perhaps it was because I was as immature as Nate was at the time, and in many ways he's very selfish and self-involved, it was all about him, he wasn't extending himself to support Andy in her career."

Rachel Bloom, star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, is also joining the cast in an undisclosed role. Bloom's addition is particularly notable, as she previously worked with returning Devil Wears Prada writer Aline Brosh McKenna, who co-created Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 boasts an impressive lineup of new cast members, including:

New Cast Members:

- Lucy Liu: Known for her roles in Charlie's Angels and Kill Bill

- Justin Theroux: Known for his roles in American Psycho and The Leftovers

- B.J. Novak: Known for his role in The Office

- Simone Ashley: Known for her role in Bridgerton

- Pauline Chalamet: Known for her role in The Sex Lives of College Girls

- Kenneth Branagh: Playing Miranda's husband

- Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora: Broadway stars joining the ensemble cast

- Caleb Hearon: Comedian and podcaster joining the cast

While plot details for the sequel are still under wraps, it's expected to follow Miranda Priestley as she navigates the decline of traditional magazine publishing and faces off against her former assistant, Emily Charlton, now a powerful executive in the luxury branding world.

The film is set to release in theaters on May 1, 2026.