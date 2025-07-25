Taylor Swift lands cameo in 'Happy Gilmore'? Adam Sandler gives exciting update

Taylor Swift lands cameo in 'Happy Gilmore'? Adam Sandler revealed

Adam Sandler's highly anticipated comedy sequel, Happy Gilmore 2, is set to release on Netflix on July 25, 2025, and fans are buzzing about the impressive lineup of celebrities and athletes making appearances in the film.

One of the most talked-about cameos is Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and boyfriend of global music icon Taylor Swift. However, Sandler has confirmed that Swift won't be appearing in the film.

Sandler explained that Swift "wasn't even considered" for a cameo in the film, as the casting decisions were based on character fit, not celebrity draw. Despite her A-list status and recent popularity in Hollywood circles, Sandler prioritised finding the right actors to bring the characters to life.

Kelce, on the other hand, has landed a role in the film as a hotel employee, and his scene has already generated buzz among fans. Julie Bowen, who reprises her role as Virginia Venit, praised Kelce, saying he "earned his spot" and added that "everybody wanted to be in it."

Although Swift won't be appearing in the film, Sandler has nothing but admiration for her off-screen. He described her as "so damn nice" to his family and revealed that his daughters have met her several times, sharing warm hugs.

Sandler even admitted that Swift's presence makes him "nervous in a good way" because he wants to impress his kids.

Happy Gilmore 2 boasts an impressive lineup of returning characters, new faces, and celebrity appearances. Some of the notable cast members include:

Returning Characters:

- Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore

- Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit

- Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin

- Ben Stiller as Hal L.

New Faces:

- Travis Kelce as a hotel employee

- Bad Bunny as Oscar, Happy's new caddie

- Benny Safdie in an undisclosed role

- Lavell Crawford as the son of Chubbs Peterson

Celebrity Appearances:

- Eminem

- Post Malone

- Cam'ron

- Becky Lynch

- Reggie Bush

- Professional golfers like Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Scottie Scheffler