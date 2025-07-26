Jessica Alba enjoys romantic night out with new boyfriend

Jessica Alba cosied up with her new boyfriend Danny Ramirez on a romantic night out in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday night, July 23, the Fantastic Four star and her new flame stepped out for a dinner date.

The two were photographed together while leaving a new Italian restaurant, Alba, located on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood.

At one point during the outing, the Captain America: Brave New World actor and his 44-year-old girlfriend were seen chatting and exchanging laughs, and smiles.

In a photo obtained by Page Six, the Honey actress appeared to be smitten with the Top Gun: Maverick actor as she looked tenderly towards him.

Ramirez, 32, was seen sitting behind the wheels while his new love interest was the passenger princess.

For the unversed, Alba and The Last of Us actor first sparked romance rumours in May after getting caught packed on PDA.

At that time she was spotted kissing a "mystery man" in London, whose identity was later revealed as Danny.

While the two actors continued to turn up the heat, sources insisted that Alba was just having "a lot of fun" and that the two are not in a serious relationship.