Rebel Wilson strongly reacts to The Deb producers’ accusations

Rebel Wilson has recently broken silence on vile accusations made by The Deb producers.

The lawsuit alleged that the Australian actor made false and derogatory statements about the producers, along with the accusations of engaging in “inappropriate conduct” toward co-star Charlotte MacInnes, per DailyMail.com.

The Pitch Perfect star, who is sued by the production company, hit out at The Deb producers by turning to Instagram Stories on July 25, calling the lawsuit “complete nonsense”.

“Apparently I'm being sued in Australia?” began the 45-year-old.

“It makes no sense. As the director, producer and co-star who nurtured a project called The Deb for five years from a three-page idea into a gorgeous movie. I wish nothing more than to have this movie released and have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to get this to happen.”

Rebel continued, “To say otherwise is complete nonsense. I'm so proud of the movie.”

Senior Year actress claimed that this is “continued bullying and harassment from UK financiers of the project Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden”.

She noted, “They tried to prevent the movie from premiering there (they lost) and now they've tried to stop the movie being released because of a baseless US lawsuit and now a further Australian one.”

“It's been a year since the movie has been completed and ready to go in cinemas. Instead, in my opinion they have continued this spiteful toxic behaviour,” mentioned the Bridesmaids actress.

Before concluding, Rebel opened up that she’s going to release the movie’s first song for her fans. The actress added she’s started working on her second movie.