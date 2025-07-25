Courteney Cox marks boyfriend Johnny McDaid's birthday with cosy photos

Courteney Cox just made her boyfriend Johnny McDaid's special day even more memorable with a sweet gesture.

On Thursday, July 24, the Friends star took to Instagram to celebrate her decade-old boyfriend’s 49th birthday.

"Happy Birthday J. You mean so much to so many, but you mean everything to me. I love you [green heart emoji]," she penned a heartwarming note alongside a series of pictures featuring the couple.

The first photo captured the two locked in a warm embrace in the middle of the sea while enjoying a cruise ride.

The following slide featured a selfie of the actress and the singer, twinning in black shirts and shades.

Meanwhile, the third and the last picture showed the Scream actress planting a sweet peck on her Northern Irish love interest’s cheek.

For the unversed, the record producer and Cox, 61, first met at a star-studded house party at her home in Los Angeles in 2013.

She was instantly smitten with the Snow Patrol guitarist, and in December 2013, Cox and McDaid were first seen getting cozy at Jennifer Aniston's annual holiday party in Bel Air, California.