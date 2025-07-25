Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby spark romance rumours on 'Fantastic Four' tour

Pedro Pascal ignites speculations with ‘handsy’ co-star Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal are currently on press tour for their movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, in which they star together but fans seem to think they’re closer than normal co-stars.

The 37-year-old actress and the Materialists star, 50, were seen sharing a seemingly intimate moment in multiple clips from their interviews.

A social media user took to X and shared a compilation of their apparent PDA moments. In one of the clips, Kirby, who is engaged to Paul Rabil, was seen caressing Pascal’s face with her hand on his shoulder.

Another video showed the Eden star holding the Games of Thrones actor’s hand as she talked about “some of the best men in the world.”

While one of the videos showed the BAFTA winner embracing Pascal with her face nearly touching his cheek.

The handsy body language left fans dumbfounded and convinced the co-stars might be more than friends.

One such fan wrote, “Why is she rubbing him like that?”

“Actors are very touchy feely I’ll never understand it,” another added.

A third chimed in, “this is crazy,” and another echoed, “Very handsy.”

However, seeing the other side of the situation, one fan hypothesised that Pascal might “suffer from some type of anxiety disorder” and need “touch … to make him calm down and feel comfortable.”

Another agreed, “So she can’t be friends with her co star???”