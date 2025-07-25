Ethan Slater reveals how ‘Wicked’ made his childhood dream come true

Ethan Slater has recently explained how Wicked movie made his childhood dream come true.

The SpongeBob star opened up about his connection with LEGOs during his childhood days at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 23.

Ethan, who attended the event to launch the new LEGO® Wicked sets, recalled how his family used to have a “giant, unmarked plastic bin” that was filled with the multi-coloured LEGO bricks, which helped him tap into “unlimited imagination”.

Intervenors actor also discussed a few of his favourites from the new Wicked sets, including a LEGO version of Glinda as well as his own character, Boq in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

Ethan felt “amazing” after looking at himself as a LEGO piece, noting, “It's a really big deal.”

“It was so influential for me growing up to have these little moments, and it helped me explore my creativity and feel connected to other people and feel connected to stories,” reflected the actor and singer.

Ethan believed that being “obsessed with stories and creating my own helped me learn empathy, which is really important”.

“To be a part of that for other people is really special, and I'm really grateful,” he continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ethan also talked about the impact of Wicked movie on his life, personally and professionally.

“It’s a hard question to think about how it's impacted my career, because it's all sort of like ongoing, one foot in front of the other,” stated the actor, who’s reprising his role of the Boq in upcoming Wicked: For Good.

Addressing the Wicked franchise, Ethan further said, “It has been a big part of making those childhood dreams come true.”

“It's been such a huge part of me to now be a part of it, to be a part of Wicked, that's changed my life in a huge way,” he added.