Bradley Cooper plans proposal for Gigi Hadid: 'Incredibly happy'

Hot off the heels of going Instagram official, Bradley Cooper is reportedly taking his relationship with Gigi Hadid to the next level.

Things are heating up between the two and it appears they might be heading toward the altar sooner than expected.

According to an insider, the Maestro star is "considering marriage and kids with Gigi." The source even hinted that a proposal could be just around the corner, "He might pop the question in the next couple of months."

The source told Page Six that the pair are "incredibly happy and are in their own bubble." And when it comes to blending their families, it seems they've already begun laying the groundwork.

The two has talked about the future, describing a vision of "blended family with their daughters and their own kids," down the line.

For the unversed, Cooper, 50, is father to seven year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, whom he welcomed with his former partner, model Irina Shayk.

Meanwhile Hadid shares a four-year-old daughter with her former boyfriend, One Direction singer Zayn Malik. The former lovebirds parted ways in 2018 and share custody.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that A Star is Born actor and the supermodel kids had begun spending time together, taking steps toward becoming one big, blended brood.

Hadid, 30, and Cooper first sparked dating rumours in October 2023 when they were spotted on a cosy dinner date at New York hotspot Via Carota.

Since then, their relationship continued to bloom, and from the looks of it, nuptials might not be far off.