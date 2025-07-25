Brooke Shields reminisces about sharing screen with Hulk Hogan

Brooke Shields honoured Hulk Hogan with a sweet memory following the legendary wrestler’s passing at the age of 71.

Shortly after it was confirmed that the 12-time world champion has died on Thursday morning, July 24, the Blue Lagoon star recalled the time when he guest-starred on her nineties sitcom, Suddenly Susan.

Taking over to her official X (formerly Twitter) account, the American actress, 60, shared a playful throwback photo of the duo with a heartfelt caption.

"Rest easy, Hulk. This moment and his entire guest episode on Suddenly Susan was a true highlight. Sending love to all of his loved ones today," the Mother of the Bride actress wrote.

The nostalgic snapshot featured the two in an on-set picture of her and Hogan, real name Terry Gene Bollea, involved in an arm-wrestling match.

For the unversed, The WWE legend made a guest appearance in a 1999 season three episode, titled "In This Corner... Susan Keane!: Part 1."

In the episode, an irritated Hogan confronted Shields’s magazine columnist, Susan, over an unflattering article she had written about him.

In addition to sharing the screen with Shields, the late wrestler-turned-actor also starred alongside Sylvester Stallone in Rocky III.

His silver screen credits include films such as Suburban Commando, Mr. Nanny, and more.