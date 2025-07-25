Vanessa Kirby gets honest about fake baby bump than her real pregnancy

Vanessa Kirby has recently revealed what it’s like to have fake baby bump than a real pregnancy.

Me Before You star made an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on July 23 where she gets candid about the differences between having an actual baby bump versus using a fake belly for her role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

As soon as she came onstage, Seth jokingly said that it’s “so cool that you stayed in character,” alluding to her growing baby bump.

To which, Vanessa replied, “I honestly think a lot of people think it's a stunt of some kind. It's just crazy timing.”

Sharing interesting details from her new movie, the Eden actress said that the “fake belly is like a foam thing. When it's a foam, it feels very light and a bit silly”.

Therefore, Vanessa pointed out that she kept saying to Flick, who looks after her costume, “I want more. It needs to be heavier”.

Avengers: Doomsday actress opened up that they “would try all these different things and eventually she kind of put heavy rice packets in the belly and it got so heavy, [and] I got really bad backache”.

“And actually, it's nothing like this. This is ... way lighter. So, I gave myself backache for no reason at all,” added the 37-year-old.

In a separate interview with PEOPLE, Vanessa praised her character’s journey through her new Fantastic Four movie.

While talking about her character Sue’s pregnancy, she noted that Sue “was never sat down. She was never huffing and puffing about it”.

“I had the lived experience of somebody who was doing this incredibly sacred thing and fulfilling what she needed to do at the same time as a woman and a team member, and that changed me,” she noted.