Peter Dinklage, Elijah Wood bring toxic sincerity at comic-con

The cast of the highly anticipated film The Toxic Avenger Unrated brought their unique blend of humour and horror to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H on Thursday, July 24.

Peter Dinklage, Elijah Wood, Jacob Tremblay, and Taylour Paige took the stage alongside writer-director Macon Blair and producer Lloyd Kaufman to give fans a sneak peek into the long-awaited superhero reboot.

Dinklage, who plays janitor Winston Gooze and voices the titular mutant vigilante, called taking on the iconic role of Toxie "an easy yes" due to his admiration for Kaufman, who created the original 1984 film.

"Environmental concerns are an ongoing thing, now more than ever," Dinklage said. "The great way to get into that is through satire, through the backdoor, through humour." He also praised Blair, saying, "This just felt so perfect and necessary and needed."

Elijah Wood's appearance as Fritz Garbinger in the new Toxic Avenger film shocked fans when the trailer premiered in September 2023.

Wood described his character as having a "beating heart," adding, "I love the horror genre because of the possibilities. This movie is filled to the brim with ideas, and fun and playing with the medium."

Taylour Paige, still adjusting to life as a new mom, jokingly said the most charming thing about the movie is "that I'm in it." Jacob Tremblay, who plays Winston's sulky son Wade, confessed he had to "hold it together and just pretend I didn’t absolutely love" Dinklage.

Dinklage credited body double Luisa Guerreiro for bringing Toxie to life, saying, "Over 70% of my performance is not me... She studied all my movements like a hawk and does a better me than I do."

Kaufman praised Blair's film, saying it's "everything we tried and didn’t quite get there" with the original.

The Toxic Avenger Unrated, starring Julia Davis, Jonny Coyne, and Kevin Bacon, will hit theaters on August 29, distributed by Cineverse and Iconic Events Releasing. San Diego Comic-Con 2025 continues through July 27.