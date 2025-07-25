Pedro Pascal spills beans about his first celebrity crush

Pedro Pascal has recently spilled the beans about his first celebrity crush.

In a new interview with Them, The Last of Us actor revealed his childhood crush and he is none other than Harrison Ford.

“Indiana Jones, all the way up to The Last Crusade… All the way to now,” said the 50-year-old.

Pedro told the outlet, “It’s sort of like a double Harrison Ford, isn’t it? Han Solo.”

Interestingly, the Gladiator II actor mentioned that his crush didn’t stop at Harrison, he was also enchanted by Olivia Newton-John, Michelle Pfeiffer and Marlon Brando.

“Marlon appears on screen in A Streetcar Named Desire, and you can’t even stay seated,” quipped Pedro.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is excited for his new release today titled The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Earlier in an interview with Men’s Health, Pedro spoke candidly about his mental health struggle, which he discovered during COVID-19 pandemic.

“I notice, especially during this period of the summer 2020, and the kind of isolation and how long my FaceTimes were, and my phone conversations, that I had started to make an effort to engage more, having previously lost that option in many ways,” explained the Materialists actor.

Pedro pointed out that he could “think back on high school, and college, and I was always such a talker with friends”.

‘Conversations on the phone, and then I don’t know how many days had gone by where we stopped doing that,” he noted.