Kim Kardashian flaunts her glamorous look after tear-filled meeting with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, who recently returned back to Los Angeles after a short visit to Wyoming, got back to work on Thursday to promote her makeup line.

Despite an emotional reunion recently, Kim seemed to focus on work over the drama with her marriage and husband and shared a series of selfies and videos of herself to Instagram, wearing products from her makeup line KKW Beauty.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram and shared a stunning video - taken in the backseat of a car - showing off her glamorous look.



The 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star sported plain black tank top, teaming it with a gold cross and stone necklace. Kim left her brunette locks down in a sleek and wavy style parted in the middle.

The reality star recorded herself with an Instagram filter that turned her brown eyes blue, as she also commented on her yellow-gold eye look. To accomplish the cateye look she credited her palette Bronze Heaven.



Her selfies comes after it was reported that she and Kanye have the super couple have actually been growing distant for almost a year now.

Kim Kardashian has reportedly had an emotional reunion with husband Kanye West in Wyoming, where the rapper is currently camped out after a dramatic few weeks.

Kardashian was seen returning to Los Angeles alone a day after an emotional meeting with West.

Kanye, 43, who launched a controversial and unlikely presidential campaign this month, appeared to be hinting that he wanted Kim and the kids to be based in Wyoming and not in LA where she films her E! reality series 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.