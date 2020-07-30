Malik B, founding member of 'The Roots', dies at 47

The music world has suffered an incalculable loss as the rapper Malik B, the founding member of The Roots, has died at the age of 47.

The band announced the news on Wednesday in an Instagram post. His cause of death wasn’t immediately revealed.

The group wrote: "It is with heavy hearts and tearful eyes that we regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Baset."

The band added: "May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam, his loving brotherhood and his innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time."

Malik B, a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was added to The Roots in the Nineties, joining founding members Questlove and Black Thought.



During his tenure, The Roots released four albums: 'Organix', 'Do You Want More?!!!??!', 'Illadelph Halflife' and 'Things Fall Apart'.

Malik B left the band in 1999 to pursue a solo career. He released the album Street Assault in 2005, and an EP titled Psychological EP in 2006. The album Unpredictable, the result of a collaboration with Mr Green, followed in 2015.

Malik B was also featured on The Roots albums 'Game Theory' (2006) and 'Rising Down' (2008).