'Who allowed Gul Panra to enter state residence?': Committee to probe Pushto singer's latest video

Panra has been in controversy earlier as well when on November 2, 2017, she was issued a tax notice of Rs10 million. The News/Files

PESHAWAR: A investigative committee was set up Monday after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of famed Pushto singer Gul Panra's latest video, a part of which was reportedly shot at a state-owned residence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The KP chief minister took notice after reports emerged that Panra's video — released a day prior — had allegedly been shot at the official residence of the Khyber district’s deputy commissioner. Khan also asked who gave the singer permission to enter the state-owned property.



The committee formed to investigate the issue would be led by the provincial home secretary.

Panra has been in controversy earlier as well when on November 2, 2017, she was issued a tax notice of Rs10 million.

The singer, who usually sings in Pushto, has also lent her gifted voice to Coke Studio to perform a Persian song, taking her to new heights of fame. A song she sung in the Punjabi language had received a lot of love from fans as well.